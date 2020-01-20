How to Watch STAR TREK: PICARD

How, when and where you can watch Star Trek: Picard—regardless of where you live in the world.

Since its original announcement back in the summer of 2018, fans have been asking how they’ll be able to watch Star Trek: Picard, when it premieres. With the first episode set to debut next week, we thought it would be a good idea to answer that question and a few others for our readers.

As for where you’ll be able to watch Picard, that answer will really depend on where you live in the world (or at least where your IP address says you do).

In the United States:

For us here in the United States, the first ten-episode season of Star Trek: Picard will be available on the CBS All Access streaming video service. The first episode will premiere on January 23, with a new episode being added every Thursday.

CBS All Access currently has two monthly plans to choose from; $5.99/month with “limited commercials,” and $9.99/month without commercials. Both plans currently offer a one-week trial offer for new subscribers. The service also includes every episode of previous Star Trek shows, including The Original Series, The Animated Series, The Next Generation, Deep Space Nine, Voyager, and Enterprise. Of course, current series Star Trek: Discovery and Star Trek: Short Treks are also available.

The recently announced Picard post-show The Ready Room will be released after each episode of the series on CBS All Access and will be hosted by former TNG star Wil Wheaton.

Website: cbs.com/all-access

In Canada:

Similarly to how Star Trek: Discovery was distributed in Canada, each episode of Picard will be first broadcast by CTV Sci-Fi Channel. The episodes will be available the following day on the Crave video streaming service.

The first episode of Picard will be available on CTV Sci-Fi Channel and Z on January 23.

Much like CBS All Access in the U.S., Crave offers Canadian subscribers all previous Star Trek series in their catalog, along with Discovery and Short Treks.

Crave costs $9.99/month, and is also available packaged with HBO for $19.99/month.

Website: crave.ca/en

In the rest of the world:

For fans internationally, each episode of Picard will be available within 24 hours of its U.S. on Amazon Prime Video in more than 200 countries and territories around the world, including the United Kingdom, Germany, Austria, Japan, Belgium, France, India, Italy, Spain, Poland, and Brazil.

International Amazon Prime Video subscribers will also have access to previous Star Trek series. However, Star Trek: Discovery is not currently available, as it was licensed for international release by Netflix.

The Amazon Prime Video premiere of Star Trek: Picard will be available on January 24.

The price of Amazon Prime Video will be dependent on your location and chosen plan.

Website: primevideo.com

Star Trek: Picard, Season One Episode Air Dates (US and Canada):

Episode 1 – January 23, 2020

Episode 2 – January 30, 2020

Episode 3 – February 6, 2020

Episode 4 – January 13, 2020

Episode 5 – January 20, 2020

Episode 6 – January 27, 2020

Episode 7 – March 5, 2020

Episode 8 – March 12, 2020

Episode 9 – March 19, 2020

Episode 10 – March 26, 2020

Star Trek: Picard Cast

The first season of Picard will star Patrick Stewart as he returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, alongside Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor). The series will also guest star Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data/B4), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh the Borg) along with Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan (Annika Hansen/Seven of Nine).

The series has already been renewed for a second season.

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Short Treks. Connect with us at @TrekNewsNet on Twitter, @TrekNews on Facebook, and @TrekNews on Instagram.