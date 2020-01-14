Patrick Stewart Cements His Mark on Hollywood, Says STAR TREK: PICARD Is About “Hope”

With the first episode of Star Trek: Picard set to debut on CBS All Access is just over one week, the cast and crew of the new series took to the black carpet for the Los Angeles premiere on Monday night. Patrick Stewart, who returns to the role of the iconic Jean-Luc Picard spoke to a few media outlets as he entered the premiere. While Stewart anticipates fans will get a lot out of the series — although one thing is at the top of his list:

“The same thing that has been a fundamental part of Star Trek; hope.” Patrick Stewart at the Star Trek: Picard premiere, speaking to CBS Los Angeles

In addition to Stewart, several members of the show’s cast and crew were in attendance for the world premiere, including stars Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora, guest stars Marina Sirtis, Brent Spiner, Jonathan Del Arco, Jeri Ryan, showrunner Michael Chabon, Star Trek Universe chief Alex Kurtzman, along with producers Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth.

Stewart signs autographs for fans at the L.A. premiere of ‘Picard’

(photo: Marcus LaCroix for TrekNews.net)

Patrick Stewart immortalized during imprint ceremony at Chinese Theatre

Prior to the premiere event, Stewart left his mark on Hollywood by sinking his hands and feet into cements outsideTCL Chinese Theater during an imprint ceremony.

“I’m still not really believing any of it,” Stewart said. “Any moment now somebody will say, ‘Patrick, Patrick, get up, you’re dreaming again.'” Patrick Stewart during the imprint ceremony in Hollywood

Patrick Stewart’s hand and foot imprint (photo: TCL Chinese Theatre)

Stewart signing his name in cement (photo: TCL Chinese Theatre)

Star Trek: Picard premieres on CBS All Access in the United States and broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel prior to streaming on CraveTV in Canada on January 23. It will debut on Amazon Prime Video for the rest of the world on January 24

Stay tuned to TrekNews.net for all the latest news on Star Trek: Picard, Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Lower Decks and Star Trek: Short Treks. Connect with us at @TrekNewsNet on Twitter, @TrekNews on Facebook, and @TrekNews on Instagram.