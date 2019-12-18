STAR TREK: PICARD Renewed for Second Season, Ahead of Next Month's Premiere

Star Trek: Picard already renewed for a second season

While we’re still more than a month away from the premiere of Star Trek: Picard, it appears as though the series has already been renewed for a second season.

According to Variety, the renewal became evident when the second season of the series was included on the California Film Commission’s list of shows that would be receiving tax credits in the upcoming year. Picard will receive over $20 million in tax credits for its second season (up from the first season’s $15.6 million).

Picard‘s first season is set to debut on January 23, 2020 on CBS All Access and will star Patrick Stewart as he returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, alongside Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora. The series will also gueststar Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data/B4), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh the Borg) along with Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan (Annika Hansen/Seven of Nine).

Stewart, along with Star Trek Universe chief Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will act as executive producers on the first season of the series.

The latest trailer for Star Trek: Picard dropped back in October at New York Comic Con.

Star Trek: Picard NYCC Trailer

