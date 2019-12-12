ViacomCBS CEO Mentions Two New Star Trek Films in Post-Merger Address

The reunification of Star Trek movie and TV rights, as well as the production of not one, but two new Star Trek movies, are just part of plans for the recently reformed ViacomCBS, according to its CEO.

Bob Bakish spoke at a technology conference in New York earlier this week, where he remarked on the growth and potential investors could expect going forward under the recently reborn ViacomCBS name.

Bakish said the company will position itself as possibly the “most important [content] dealer in the world,” adding that it will bundle shows and movies to distributors. Bakish did not remark on what audiences could expect from the reunification of Star Trek rights, nor did he elaborate on the two in-production Star Trek movies

After the official completion of the CBS and Viacom merger on December 4, ViacomCBS now owns assets from Paramount Pictures, MTV, BET, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon, the CBS Broadcast Network, Showtime, PlutoTV, and CBS All Access. Paramount up until this point owned Star Trek movie rights, while CBS controlled Star Trek’s TV presence. Combining the two under one roof potentially opens new possibilities for the franchise, such as using Star Trek movie properties in a Star Trek TV show and vice versa.

One of the two Star Trek movies Bakish mentioned could possibly be a new movie featuring the “Kelvin Timeline” crew. Deadline reported last month that Fargo and Legion creator Noah Hawley is in negotiations to write and direct that film. The second movie could be the heavily rumored Quentin Tarantino Star Trek spin-off film, but no solid information has been given on that yet.

