WATCH: STAR TREK: PICARD Opening Title Sequence + 3 Episode Titles Revealed

With the first episode of Star Trek: Picard now streaming on CBS All Access in the United States, the opening title sequence is also available.

With a melody composed by Jeff Russo, who also worked on the Star Trek: Discovery opening, the sequence begins in the Picard family vineyard in La Barre, France and follows fragments of Jean-Liuc Picard through a Borg cube, crystalline shapes and round planet-like objects, which ultimately form the face of Picard.

Check out the Star Trek: Picard opening title sequence for yourself below.

Star Trek: Picard Main Title Sequence

Star Trek: Picard Episode Titles

The first three episode titles have been revealed and include:

Episode 1: “Remembrance” (begins streaming January 23)

Episode 2: “Maps and Legends” (begins streaming January 30)

Episode 3: “The End is the Beginning” (begins streaming February 6)

Star Trek: Picard is now streaming on CBS All Access in the United States. It will be broadcast on CTV Sci-Fi Channel, prior to streaming on CraveTV, in Canada. The series will debut on Amazon Prime Video for the rest of the world on Friday.

The first season will star Patrick Stewart as he returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, alongside Isa Briones (Dahj), Santiago Cabrera (Cristobal “Chris” Rios), Michelle Hurd (Raffi Musiker), Alison Pill (Agnes Jurati), Harry Treadaway (Narek) and Evan Evagora (Elnor). The series will also guest star Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data/B4), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh the Borg) along with Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan (Annika Hansen/Seven of Nine).

