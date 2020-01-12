STAR TREK: PICARD Officially Renewed for Second Season

Ahead of the January 23rd premiere of Star Trek: Picard, the series has now been officially renewed for a second season. The announcement was made by Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President of Original Content for CBS All Access, during the streaming service’s Television Critics Association presentation.

The news comes after weeks of speculation and insider claims that the series was already slated for a second season.

“The energy and excitement around the premiere of Star Trek: Picard has reached a magnitude greater than all of us at CBS All Access could have hoped for,” McNamara said. “We’re thrilled to announce plans for a second season before the series’ debut, and we are confident that ‘Star Trek’ fans and new viewers alike will be captured by the stellar cast and creative team’s meticulously crafted story when it premieres on January 23.”

The first season of Star Trek: Picard will debut on January 23, 2020 on CBS All Access and will star Patrick Stewart as he returns to the role of Jean-Luc Picard, alongside Isa Briones, Santiago Cabrera, Michelle Hurd, Alison Pill, Harry Treadaway and Evan Evagora. The series will also gueststar Star Trek: The Next Generation alum Jonathan Frakes (William Riker), Marina Sirtis (Deanna Troi), Brent Spiner (Data/B4), Jonathan Del Arco (Hugh the Borg) along with Star Trek: Voyager‘s Jeri Ryan (Annika Hansen/Seven of Nine).

Stewart, along with Star Trek Universe chief Alex Kurtzman, Michael Chabon, Akiva Goldsman, James Duff, Heather Kadin, Rod Roddenberry and Trevor Roth will act as executive producers on the first season of the series.

